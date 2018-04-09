Commonwealth Games: Wales' Ben Llewellin claims skeet shooting silver medal

2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Wales' Ben Llewellin just missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal to Cypriot Georgios Achilleos in the men's skeet shooting.

Llewellin, whose father David is a former British rally champion, hit 56 of his 60 targets to clinch silver.

The 23-year-old's performance prompted Achilleos to produce a Games record total of 57 to take gold.

Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley, 25, took bronze by hitting 45 out of his 50 targets on the Gold Coast.

