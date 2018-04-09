Commonwealth Games: Laurel Hubbard injured, Emily Campbell wins bronze

Laurel Hubbard won two silvers at last year's World Championships

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's attempt to win Commonwealth gold ended with injury as England's Emily Campbell took +90kg bronze.

New Zealander Hubbard, 40, led with a 120kg lift after the snatch discipline but had to withdraw with an elbow injury before the clean and jerk.

Samoa's Feagaiga Stowers, 17, took gold on Australia's Gold Coast ahead of Nauru's Charisma Amoe-Tarrant.

Nottingham-born Campbell, 23, completed the podium places.

Hubbard is the oldest of the 207 weightlifters competing at the Games. Asked if she would target the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, she said she would not think so far ahead.

"The nature of sport is that things don't always go as they should," she added.

The Australian Weightlifting Federation had formally complained about Hubbard's participation, and the president of the Samoan federation also spoke out against it.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said the issue needs "robust debate".

Hubbard, who has been tested over the past 12 months to ensure her testosterone levels are below the limits for female competition, says she has been "hurt" by the coverage.

She kept a low profile before the Games, arriving on the Gold Coast after her New Zealand team-mates.

England's Emily Campbell is the British record holder in the +90kg category

Once competition began, she opened a 7kg advantage over her rivals in the snatch discipline but injured her elbow in an unsuccessful attempt to lift 132kg.

The announcement of her withdrawal prompted confusion and surprise in the arena, but paved the way for Campbell to win bronze.

She lifted 103kg in the snatch and 139kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 242kg.

That left her just a kilogram adrift of second place, with Stowers well clear at the top of the podium on 252kg.

Campbell's bronze was England's sixth medal at the weightlifting arena, after Owen Boxall won bronze in the men's -105kg earlier in the day.

The 27-year-old looked to be heading out of the competition before lifting 152kg on his final snatch to sit tied for second place at the halfway stage.

He then lifted 199kg in the clean and jerk to post 351kg and improve on his fourth in Glasgow four years ago.

Samoa's Sanele Mao won gold with a total of 360kg to win his country's fourth Commonwealth gold.

India's Pardeep Singh took silver, as defending champion David Katoatau of Kiribati finished fifth.

Wales' Jordan Sakkas came seventh, while Zachary Courtney of Scotland was forced to withdraw after the snatch.

In the women's +90kg, Wales' Tayla Howe produced a total of 207kg to finish sixth.