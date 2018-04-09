BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Tesni Evans wins squash bronze
Wales' Tesni Evans wins squash bronze
- From the section Commonwealth Games
British champion Tesni Evans wins Wales' first Commonwealth Games squash medal in 20 years as she beats eight-time world champion Nicol David of Malaysia 3-1 in the bronze-medal match.
