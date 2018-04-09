Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty wins silver in men's 50m breaststroke

Adam Peaty claimed the silver medal for a second time in the 50m after also finishing runner-up in Glasgow 2014

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Adam Peaty won his second medal of the Commonwealth Games with silver in the men's 50m breaststroke at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Cameron van der Burgh claimed the gold in a time of 26.58 seconds while 23-year-old Peaty clocked 26.62 as he failed to catch the South African.

It was a shock defeat for Peaty who had been tipped to add a second gold after his victory in the 100m breaststroke.

Peaty's England team-mate James Wilby claimed the bronze in a time of 27.37.

"It was a great race. Credit to him [Van der Burgh]," Peaty told BBC Sport. "I've been off my best all week.

"In April I'm never this fast so I'll take it as a positive and move on to the Europeans."

Carlin fails to defend 800m freestyle title

Earlier, Wales' Jazz Carlin surrendered her 800m freestyle title as Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus clinched the gold medal.

Double Olympic silver medallist Carlin, 27, finished sixth in the final as 17-year-old Titmus clocked a time of eight minutes and 20.02 seconds.

Jessica Ashwood won silver while Kiah Melverton pipped England's Holly Hibbottto the bronze as Australia took all three places on the podium.

Carlin won gold at Glasgow 2014 when she became the first Welsh swimmer in 40 years to win a Commonwealth medal.

However, she had no answer to Titmus as she finished 17 seconds behind the swimmer 10 years her junior.

Carlin, who carried the flag for Wales at the opening ceremony, has recently started competing in open water swimming.

Proud sets new Games record

England's Ben Proud comfortably qualified for the 50m freestyle final as he clocked a Games record time of 21.30 seconds in his semi-final.

The 23-year-old is joined in the final by Thomas Fannon and David Cumberlidge after they booked their places in Tuesday's final.

"There's still more there," Proud said. "I can see a few more things for me to work on and fix. I'm giving my all."