Commonwealth Games: Three golds, two silvers and bronze for Wales

Wales have won three golds, two silvers and a bronze on a successful day five at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Welsh para-athlete Hollie Arnold, swimmer Alys Thomas and bowls pair Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon won gold.

Silvers came for Wales courtesy of shooter Ben Llewellin and gymnast Latalia Bevan, with squash bronze for Tesni Evans.

This six-medal haul means Wales take their 2018 tally to 16 with six golds, six silvers and four bronze.

The gold tally surpasses the five won in Glasgow 2014, with 10 the record haul achieved in Auckland in 1990.

That was part of 25 medals won in New Zealand, a total Wales aim to beat in Australia.

The Glasgow 2014 total of 36 medals is Wales' overall record tally.

Awesome Arnold

Arnold won F46 para-javelin gold but needed to set a new world record to stand top of the podium.

The Paralympic and three-time world champion Arnold saw New Zealand's Holly Robinson lead with the competition's first world record.

But Arnold threw even longer, 44.43m, with her final effort.

Swim sensation

Thomas, 27, set a Games record to win the 200m butterfly. It was a first win in the pool for Wales as Thomas finished in a personal best as well as Games record of 2:05.45.

Thomas only made her major international debut at last year's World Championships and overcame adversity in this race in Australia.

"I could not see anything because my goggles fogged up," said Thomas.

"I just kept my eye on the blue lane and swam my own race.

"I counted my own strokes and made it to the walls and just did what I do in training.

"I bet my coach if I did this I could do 2:06 that I could shave his head!

"I'm 27 and this is my first major international medal.

"I'm finally breaking through now. It says something about being patient when you're young."

Double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin could not defend her 800m freestyle title as she finished sixth behind Australian Ariarne Titmus, while Ellena Jones was seventh.

Chloe Tutton, bronze medallist in the 200m breaststroke, finished fifth in the 100m event, while Xavier Castelli was seventh in the 200m backstroke and Calum Jarvis seventh in the 100m butterfly.

Defending champion Georgia Davies won her 50m backstroke semi-final to qualify fastest for Tuesday's final.

Bowls success & and gymnastics silver

Wales won a surprise gold medal in the bowls men's pairs to prevent Alex Marshall becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games competitor.

Salmon and Wyatt beat Marshall and Paul Foster, the defending champions, 12-10 in a tense final.

The para-bowls pair of Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles lost 11-8 to the South African pair, but still reached Tuesday's semi-final.

Artistic gymnast Bevan won silver in the women's floor final on the last day of competition.

Bevan, 17, was beaten to gold by Australia's Alexandra Eade with Shallon Olsen of Canada taking bronze.

Maisie Metheun and Bevan finished seventh and eighth in the women's balance beam final. Iwan Mepham was eighth in the men's parallel bars final.

Llewellin's silver

Llewellin was beaten to gold by Cypriot Georgios Achilleos, who scored a Games record 57 target hits to the 23-year-old Welshman's 56.

His fellow shooter Sian Corish finished sixth in the women's 10m air rifle and Craig Auden failed to qualify in the men's 10m air pistol.

Chris Watson and Gareth Morris are sixth after day one of the Queens Prize Pairs event. They compete again on Tuesday.

Evans claimed a bronze medal in the women's squash singles by beating Malaysia's Nicol David 3-1 in their semi final.

It was Wales' first squash medal since 1998, but Joel Makin lost his battle for bronze with Malaysian Nafiizwan Adnan.

More medals to come

Wales are guaranteed another medal as boxer Lauren Price qualified for the semi-finals of the 75kg category by defeating Rady Gramane.

It will be a second Commonwealth medal for Price who claimed bronze at Glasgow 2014, while fellow Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles is also guaranteed a podium position in this Games in the 69kg competition.

Mickey McDonagh reached the quarter-finals of the men's 60kg section after defeating Qhobosheane Mohlerepe of Lesotho.

There was a blow for Team Wales as former 400m hurdles world champion Dai Greene was forced to withdraw because of injury.

On the track, David Omoregie failed to qualify for the 110m final after finishing seventh in his semi-final, but Melissa Courtney reached the 1500m final after finishing fourth in her semi-final behind South African Caster Semenya.

Paralympian Rhys Jones finished seventh in the T38 100m final, while Jennifer Nesbitt was 17th in the women's 10,000m final with a personal best of 32:58:14.

Welsh weightlifter Jordan Sakkas was seventh in the men's 105kg final, Rhodri West was 10th in the +105kg and Tayla Howe sixth in the women's 90kg.

In netball, Wales lost 85-31 to England, while the women's hockey squad cannot reach the semi-final after losing 2-0 to South Africa in their pool game.