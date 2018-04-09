BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wyatt and Salmon celebrate 'unbelievable' bowls gold
Welsh pair celebrate 'unbelievable' bowls gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Welsh pair Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon celebrate 'unbelievable' bowls gold at the Commonwealth Games.
They beat defending champions Alex Marshall and Paul Foster of Scotland 12-10 to take the 2018 title.
