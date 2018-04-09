BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games:

Golden gymnast Rhys is putting his feet up

Rhys McClenaghan seems to be letting it all go to his head after winning Northern Ireland's first medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old pommel horse gold winner did a handstand on the beach while talking to BBC Sport NI reporter Gavin Andrews.

Report: McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel gold

