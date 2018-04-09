BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games:
Golden gymnast Rhys is putting his feet up
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Rhys McClenaghan seems to be letting it all go to his head after winning Northern Ireland's first medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 18-year-old pommel horse gold winner did a handstand on the beach while talking to BBC Sport NI reporter Gavin Andrews.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired