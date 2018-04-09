Commonwealth Games: Shooter McAuley wins bronze

Third-placed Gareth McAuley (right) with runner-up Ben Llewellin and gold winner Georgios Achilleos

Shooter Gareth McAuley has won bronze in the men's skeet on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

It is Northern Ireland's third medal in the Gold Coast following gymnast Rhys McClenaghan's gold and boxer Kristina O'Hara's progress to the semi-finals.

McAuley, 25, hit 45 out of his 50 targets to finish third behind winner Georgios Achilleos of Cyprus and silver medallist Ben Llewellin from Wales.

In boxing, James McGivern has qualified for the lightweight quarter-finals.

James McGivern floored Emmanuel Ngoma in the second round of a lightweight contest

The 20-year-old from Belfast stopped Emmanuel Ngoma from Zambia in the second round of their contest at the Oxenford Studios on Monday.

McGivern will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal if he wins his next fight against Jean John Colin from Mauritius.

The Ulster champion, from the St George's club in the markets area of Belfast, won the gold medal at 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

Nine other Northern Ireland fighters are in the quarter-finals of the boxing tournament.

Northern Ireland are already sure of one boxing medal at the Games as O'Hara won her light-flyweight quarter-final on Sunday to guarantee at least a bronze.

Ben Reynolds missed out on a place in the 110m hurdles semi-finals

Meanwhile in shooting, David Calvert and Jack Alexander lie in fifth place after the first day of competition in the full bore rifle pairs.

The event continues on Tuesday with 67-year-old Calvert chasing a fifth Games gold.

On the athletics track, Ben Reynolds was fourth in his heat of the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.70 seconds which was not good enough for a place in the semi-finals.

Jack Agnew finished fifth in his heat of the T54 1500m (3:13.74) and has made Tuesday's final as a fastest loser.