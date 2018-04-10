BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: South Africa beat Wales 2-0 to leapfrog them into third in Pool A
Highlights: South Africa 2-0 Wales
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights as South Africa defeat Wales 2-0 to leapfrog them into third in Pool A in the women's hockey in the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired