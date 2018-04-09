BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jubilant scenes as Nigeria celebrate win over England
Jubilant scenes as Nigeria celebrate win over England
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Bode Abiodu celebrates in emphatic fashion with his teammates after he defeated England's Samuel Walker as Nigeria reach the men's team final with a 3-2 victory.
