BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England advance to netball semi-finals after defeating Wales
England hammer Wales to advance to semis
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England beat Wales 85-31 to maintain their unbeaten record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and guarantee a place in the netball semi-finals.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired