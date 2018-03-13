Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Women's Triples results

Section A

Australia32-12Papua New Guinea
Fiji23-15India
CanadavFiji
IndiavPapua New Guinea

Section B

Wales18-7Jersey
New Zealand24-12Zambia
Zambia vJersey
NamibiavNew Zealand

Section C

Malaysia20-14Cook Islands
Scotland16-9Norfolk Island
Cook IslandsvScotland
MalaysiavNorfolk Island

Section D

England16-8Northern Ireland
South Africa 40-7Niue
Northern IrelandvSouth Africa
NiuevEngland

