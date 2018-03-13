Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Women's Triples results
Section A
|Australia
|32-12
|Papua New Guinea
|Fiji
|23-15
|India
|Canada
|v
|Fiji
|India
|v
|Papua New Guinea
Section B
|Wales
|18-7
|Jersey
|New Zealand
|24-12
|Zambia
|Zambia
|v
|Jersey
|Namibia
|v
|New Zealand
Section C
|Malaysia
|20-14
|Cook Islands
|Scotland
|16-9
|Norfolk Island
|Cook Islands
|v
|Scotland
|Malaysia
|v
|Norfolk Island
Section D
|England
|16-8
|Northern Ireland
|South Africa
|40-7
|Niue
|Northern Ireland
|v
|South Africa
|Niue
|v
|England