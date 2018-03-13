Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Men's singles results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Group stage
|Section A
|ENG
|Robert Paxton
|21-13
|Arun Kumar
|FIJ
|NI
|Shannon McIlroy
|21-0
|Andrew Newell
|JAM
|IND
|Krishna Xalxo
|21-12
|Cephas Kimani
|KEN
|Section B
|CAN
|Ryan Bester
|21-8
|Kenneth McGreal
|IOM
|NI
|Gary Kelly
|21-4
|Matu Bazo
|PNG
|JEY
|Malcolm de Sousa
|21-6
|John Gaborutwe
|BOT
|Section C
|BRU
|Abd Rahman Omar
|21-14
|Dalton Tagelagi
|NIU
|MAS
|Muhammad Rusli
|21-11
|Todd Priaulx
|GGY
|SCO
|Darren Burnett
|21-2
|Edward Bell
|SAM
|Section D
|AUS
|Aaron Wilson
|21-6
|Taiki Paniani
|CKI
|WAL
|Daniel Salmon
|21-13
|Philip Jones
|NFK
|SA
|Petrus Breitenbach
|21-17
|Brendan Aquilina
|MLT