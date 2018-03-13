Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Men's singles results

Group stage

Section A
ENGRobert Paxton21-13Arun KumarFIJ
NIShannon McIlroy21-0Andrew NewellJAM
INDKrishna Xalxo21-12Cephas KimaniKEN
Section B
CANRyan Bester21-8Kenneth McGrealIOM
NIGary Kelly21-4Matu BazoPNG
JEYMalcolm de Sousa21-6John GaborutweBOT
Section C
BRUAbd Rahman Omar21-14Dalton TagelagiNIU
MASMuhammad Rusli21-11Todd PriaulxGGY
SCODarren Burnett21-2Edward BellSAM
Section D
AUSAaron Wilson21-6Taiki PanianiCKI
WALDaniel Salmon21-13Philip JonesNFK
SAPetrus Breitenbach21-17Brendan AquilinaMLT

