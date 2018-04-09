BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Christopher Remkes wins gold despite Courtney Tulloch brilliance
Australia's Remkes wins gold despite Tulloch brilliance
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Australia's Christopher Remkes wins gold in the men's vault by completing two brilliant vaults and finishing with the highest average score.
England's Courtney Tulloch performed a superb vault to earn the highest individual score of the competition but had to settle for silver, while compatriot Dom Cunningham completed an excellent triple twist to clinch bronze.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: England hammer Wales to advance to semis
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired