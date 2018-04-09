Australia's Christopher Remkes wins gold in the men's vault by completing two brilliant vaults and finishing with the highest average score.

England's Courtney Tulloch performed a superb vault to earn the highest individual score of the competition but had to settle for silver, while compatriot Dom Cunningham completed an excellent triple twist to clinch bronze.

