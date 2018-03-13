Commonwealth Games: Women's Weightlifting - Women's 90+kg

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch Score (kg)Clean and Jerk Score (kg)Total Score (kg)
1SAMFeagaiga Stowers113140253
2NRUCharisma Amoe-Tarrant101142243
3ENGEmily Campbell103139242
4AUSDeb Lovely-Acason101125226
5CKILuisa Peters100125225
6INDPurnima Pandey94118212
7MRIShalinee Valaydon95110205
NZLaurel Hubbard120-DNF

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired