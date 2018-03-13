Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Para 1500m (T54) results
Heats
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|ENG
|Richard Chiassaro
|3:05.76
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Kurt Fearnley
|3:06.72
|Q
|3
|ENG
|Nathan Maguire
|3:07.95
|Q
|4
|CAN
|Alexandre Dupont
|3:07.30
|5
|NI
|Jack Agnew
|3:13.78
|6
|GHA
|Felix Acheampong
|3:30.66
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Jake Lappin
|3:11.72
|Q
|2
|ENG
|Dillon Labrooy
|3:12.07
|Q
|3
|CAN
|Tristan Smyth
|3:12.20
|Q
|4
|AUS
|Sam Rizzo
|3:12.91
|5
|GHA
|Nkegbe Botsyo
|3:25.55