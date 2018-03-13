Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 110m Hurdles results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Heats
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|JAM
|Hansle Parchment
|13.3
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Ronald Levy
|13.35
|Q
|3
|CYP
|Milan Trajkovic
|13.36
|Q
|4
|NI
|Benjamin Reynolds
|13.7
|5
|ENG
|David King
|13.74
|6
|MAS
|Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian
|14.03
|7
|WAL
|David Omoregie
|14.2
|8
|TGA
|Talatala Pooi
|15.02
|9
|SAM
|Kolone Alefosio
|15.1
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|ENG
|Andrew Pozzi
|13.29
|Q
|2
|SA
|Antonio Alkana
|13.32
|Q
|3
|AUS
|Nicholas Hough
|13.46
|Q
|4
|JAM
|De'Jour Russell
|13.64
|5
|BAR
|Shane Brathwaite
|13.64
|6
|CAY
|Ronald Forbes
|13.88
|7
|NGR
|Oyeniyi Abejoye
|14.1
|8
|KEN
|Kiprono Koskei
|15