Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 110m Hurdles results

Heats

Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1JAMHansle Parchment13.3Q
2JAMRonald Levy13.35Q
3CYPMilan Trajkovic13.36Q
4NIBenjamin Reynolds13.7
5ENGDavid King13.74
6MASRayzam Shah Wan Sofian14.03
7WALDavid Omoregie14.2
8TGATalatala Pooi15.02
9SAMKolone Alefosio15.1
Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1ENGAndrew Pozzi13.29Q
2SAAntonio Alkana13.32Q
3AUSNicholas Hough13.46Q
4JAMDe'Jour Russell13.64
5BARShane Brathwaite13.64
6CAYRonald Forbes13.88
7NGROyeniyi Abejoye14.1
8KENKiprono Koskei15

