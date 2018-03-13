Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Decathlon results

Shot Put

RankCountryNameResult
1GRNLindon Victor15.79
2CANTaylor Stewart15.39
3GRNKurt Felix15.24
4CANDamian Warner15.11
5GHAAtsu Nyamadi14.49
6CANPierce Lepage13.98
7AUSKyle Cranston13.59

Long Jump

RankCountryNameResultPoints
1AUSCedric Dubler7.59957
2CANDamian Warner7.54945
3CANPierce Lepage7.44920
4GRNKurt Felix7.26876
4ENGJohn Lane7.26876
6GHAAtsu Nyamadi7.25874
7GRNLindon Victor7.24871
8AUSKyle Cranston7.18857
9CANTaylor Stewart7.14847
10WALBen Gregory6.94799
11WALCurtis Mathews6.89788
12KENGilbert Koech6.59718

100m

Heat 2
RankCountryNameTimePoints
1CANDamian Warner10.291025
2CANPierce Lepage10.62947
3AUSCedric Dubler10.69931
4ENGJohn Lane10.89885
5CANTaylor Stewart11.06847
6KENGilbert Koech11.38778
Heat 1
RankCountryNameTimePoints
1GRNLindon Victor10.70929
2AUSKyle Cranston11.16825
3GRNKurt Felix11.20817
4GHAAtsu Nyamadi11.27801
5WALCurtis Mathews11.39776
6WALBen Gregory11.60732

