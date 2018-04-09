Commonwealth Games: Wales win bowls men's pairs to deny Scotland's Alex Marshall

From the section

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Wales won a surprise gold medal in the bowls men's pairs to prevent Alex Marshall becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt beat Marshall and Paul Foster, the defending champions, 12-10 in a tense final.

A victory for Marshall would have seen him win a fifth gold, taking him past the Scottish record held by sprinter Allan Wells.

Marshall could still win gold in the men's fours later in the Games.

