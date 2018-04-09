Commonwealth Games: Wales win bowls men's pairs to deny Scotland's Alex Marshall

Breaking news
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Wales won a surprise gold medal in the bowls men's pairs to prevent Alex Marshall becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.

Daniel Salmon and Marc Wyatt beat Marshall and Paul Foster, the defending champions, 12-10 in a tense final.

A victory for Marshall would have seen him win a fifth gold, taking him past the Scottish record held by sprinter Allan Wells.

Marshall could still win gold in the men's fours later in the Games.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired