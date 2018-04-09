Commonwealth Games: England beat Singapore to claim badminton team bronze

From the section

Ouseph saved four match points as he came from a set down to put England 2-0 up against Singapore

England beat Singapore 3-0 to claim Commonwealth bronze in the badminton mixed team event.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith got off to a winning start, beating Hee Yong Kai Terry and Wong Jia Ying Crystal 16-21 21-19 21-18 in the mixed doubles.

European champion Rajiv Ouseph was in action in the men's singles and needed to save four match points as he edged past Loh Kean Yew 20-22 21-15 25-23.

Ellis and Chris Langridge wrapped up the win in the men's doubles.

The Olympic bronze medallists secured the match with a 21-9 19-21 21-13 win over Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta.

World number five husband and wife pair Chris and Gabby Adcock were rested for the medal match as part of the team's event rotation.

In the gold medal match, Malaysia - who beat England 3-0 in the semi-finals - will face India.