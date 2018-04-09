Commonwealth Games: England beat Wales 85-31 to guarantee semi-final place

England advance to the netball semi-finals
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
England beat Wales to maintain their unbeaten record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and guarantee a place in the netball semi-finals.

World number three side England led 46-10 at half-time and easily beat 10th-ranked Wales 85-31.

Wales, under interim head coach Julie Hoornweg, remain bottom of Pool B having lost all three of their matches on the Gold Coast.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals.

England now have a rest day before facing world number two side New Zealand, who suffered a shock defeat by Malawi on Sunday, in their final pool game at 00:02 BST on Wednesday.

A win would see them finish top of Pool B, and Tracey Neville's side will be hoping to avoid a semi-final match-up with hosts Australia, who are currently unbeaten and top of Pool A.

The Roses finished a disappointing fourth at Glasgow 2014, after losing to Jamaica in the bronze-medal match, but will be expected to challenge for the gold medal in Australia.

