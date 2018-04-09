BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Richard Chiassaro qualifies first for the men's T54 1500m final
Chiassaro qualifies fastest for T54 1500m final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Richard Chiassaro qualifies fastest for the men's T54 1500m final while Nathan Maguire also goes through after finishing third with Northern Ireland's Jack Agnew qualifying as a fastest loser.
