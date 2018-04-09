BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Andrew Pozzi quickest in 110m hurdles heats as home nations trio miss out
Pozzi qualifies quickest for 110m hurdles final
Commonwealth Games
England's Andrew Pozzi qualifies quickest for the men's 110m hurdles but Northern Ireland's Benjamin Reynolds missed out on a fastest loser spot despite finishing fourth in his heat in a time of 13.70 seconds, with England's David King fifth and Wales' David Omoregie seventh.
