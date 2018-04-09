England's Andrew Pozzi qualifies quickest for the men's 110m hurdles but Northern Ireland's Benjamin Reynolds missed out on a fastest loser spot despite finishing fourth in his heat in a time of 13.70 seconds, with England's David King fifth and Wales' David Omoregie seventh.

