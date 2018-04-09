BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'Nailed the jack' - Drama as Wales beat Scotland to bowls gold
'Nailed the jack' - Drama as Wales beat Scotland to bowls gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales win a surprise gold medal in the bowls men's pairs to prevent Alex Marshall becoming Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired