Rich Hinds, John Kerr and Andy Gray look back on Northern Ireland's fortunes on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Teenage gymnast Rhys McClenaghan secured his country's first medal of the Games when he took gold in the pommel horse final, while Kristina O'Hara will pick up at least a bronze in boxing.

BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland discusses the Gold Coast action and reflects on NI's first medal success of the Games.