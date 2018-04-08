BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games catch-up day four - McClenaghan strikes gold

Audio: Commonwealth catch-up day four

Rich Hinds, John Kerr and Andy Gray look back on Northern Ireland's fortunes on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Teenage gymnast Rhys McClenaghan secured his country's first medal of the Games when he took gold in the pommel horse final, while Kristina O'Hara will pick up at least a bronze in boxing.

BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland discusses the Gold Coast action and reflects on NI's first medal success of the Games.

Top videos

Video

Audio: Commonwealth catch-up day four

Video

'Nailed the jack' - Drama as Wales beat Scotland to bowls gold

Video

Watch: The moment Reed wins Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

'He likes it!' Hoffman's stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Shuttlecock stuck in racquet as England win bronze

Video

England hammer Wales to advance to semis

Video

Shock winners, angry losers and a slam-dunk proposal

Video

Reed holds nerve to beat rivals and win Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pozzi qualifies quickest for 110m hurdles final

Video

'Man City like a wounded animal with nothing to lose'

Video

You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm

Video

Garcia presents Reed with Green Jacket

  • From the section Golf
Video

Chelsea staring Europa League in the face - Jenas

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired