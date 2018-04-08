BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Steven Donnelly cruises into the quarter-finals
Watch: Boxer Donnelly cruises into quarter-finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch the final round as Northern Ireland boxer Steven Donnelly claims an emphatic win over Sierra Leone's Gabrilla Kamara to reach the middleweight quarter-finals.
Donnelly, who was a quarter-finalist in the welterweight division at the Rio Olympics, will box Samoa's Henry Tyrell in his last-eight bout on Wednesday.
Video is UK only.
