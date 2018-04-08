BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Ferguson not happy with fifth place in 50m backstroke
Perfectionist Ferguson not happy with fifth place
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Conor Ferguson laments an "awful finish" as he finishes fifth in the 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games.
"I have a lot of things to work on although it's not all negative," said the 18-year-old who finished eighth in the 100m backstroke final on Saturday.
Ferguson's team-mates James Brown and Jamie Graham also give their reactions after reaching semi-finals in the 100m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.
Video UK only.
