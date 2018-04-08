Commonwealth Games: Malawi stun New Zealand, England beat Uganda

From the section

Malawi are fourth in Pool B, having lost to England and Uganda

Malawi produced a shock victory over 2014 netball silver medallists New Zealand on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The Queens beat the Silver Ferns 57-53 in Pool B to record their first victory of the competition.

Pool leaders England maintained their unbeaten record with an entertaining 55-49 win over Uganda.

In Pool A, Jamaica beat Northern Ireland 79-41, and Australia recorded a 60-38 win over South Africa.

Defending champions Australia are top of Pool A, with three wins from three matches.

Elsewhere, Wales' Bethan Dyke was ruled out of the remainder of the Games with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Dyke landed awkwardly after a mid-air challenge during Saturday's 51-47 defeat by Scotland.

Wales are bottom of Pool B, having lost both of their opening matches.