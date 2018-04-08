BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting silver medallist throws tantrum while winner celebrates

Watch: Weightlifter throws tantrum while winner celebrates

Watch Canada's silver medallist Boady Santavy throw a tantrum behind the scenes as ecstatic winner Steven Kari, of Papua New Guinea, celebrates gold in the men's 94kg weightlifting.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Watch the incredible enthusiasm of table tennis star Maria Tsaptsinos

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Watch: Weightlifter throws tantrum while winner celebrates

Video

You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm

Video

'Awesome swim' - Scotland's Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold

Video

'Caused some carnage' - when hammer throws go wrong

Video

Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold

Video

O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m IM title

Video

Scotland's Stewart digs deep to win 40k points race

Video

Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies

Video

England's Miller wins hammer gold with huge throw

Video

Watch as Wales' Breen wins gold with T38 long jump record

Video

Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold

Video

England's Godley clinches 75kg gold with final lift

Video

Fenton wins uneven bars gold

Video

England score quick opening goal against India

Video

Rings gold & silver for England

Video

'Oh my goodness what a left hook' - Silungwe floors Edwards

Video

Tears turn to cheers for home hero Glaetzer

Video

Uganda's Cheptegei claims 5,000m gold

Video

Wales lose to India despite Furlong hat-trick

Video

Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record

Video

Wales' Davies wins bronze after Tallent disqualification

Video

Highlights: India come back to beat England

Video

Peaty power, Barker on track and a real knockout

Video

Nile Wilson gatecrashes interview with his father

Video

Peaty powers to 100m breaststroke gold

Video

Barker wins Wales' first track cycling gold since 1990

Video

Highlights: Wilson pips team-mate to win gymnastics gold

Video

'It's right on the edge' - Scotland beat Wales in feisty netball fixture

Video

Scotland's Fachie wins second gold of Games

Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

Carlin grabs silver as Webster retains gold

Video

Highlights: England win silver in triathlon relay

Video

England's Smith wins weightlifting silver

Video

England pair take gold with cycling world record

Video

Highlights: Townsend wins Para-triathlon gold

Video

Welsford wins gold in 15km scratch race

Video

Medals for England and Wales in women's 200m breaststroke final

Video

Evans shocks Massaro in feisty squash match

Video

World champion Glaetzer in shock sprint exit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired