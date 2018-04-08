BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Emily Godley clinches 75kg gold with final lift
England's Godley clinches 75kg gold with final lift
England weightlifter Emily Godley clinches gold with her final effort of the 75kg competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
