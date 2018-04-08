Commonwealth Games: England to contest badminton bronze against Singapore
England lost 3-0 to Malaysia in badminton's mixed team semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games and will now face Singapore for bronze on Monday.
Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis were beaten by Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 21-9 21-11 in the men's doubles.
Chloe Birch then lost in three games to Soniia Cheah 21-17 15-21 21-18 in the women's singles.
In the men's singles Raj Ouseph went down 21-18 21-16 to four-time Commonwealth champion Lee Chong Wei.