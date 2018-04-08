Commonwealth Games: Sandy Ryan, Rosie Eccles & Kristina O'Hara guarantee boxing bronzes

From the section

Wales' Rosie Eccles beat Tonga's Magan Maka to reach the 69kg semi-finals

England's Sandy Ryan, Wales' Rosie Eccles and Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara are all guaranteed boxing bronze medals after quarter-final victories.

Ryan beat India's Lovlina Borgohain in the 69kg category to setup a meeting with Canada's Marie-Jeanne Parent.

Eccles claimed victory over Tonga's Magan Maka at the same weight to secure a bout with Aussie Kaye Scott.

In the 45-48kg category O'Hara beat Wales' Lynsey Holdaway and will face New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in her semi.