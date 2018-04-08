BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Watch NI cyclist Mark Downey crash out of points race
Watch NI cyclist Downey crash out of points race
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland cyclist Mark Downey was left upset after a crash ended his hopes of winning a medal in the points race at the Commonwealth Games.
Downey, who has won three World Cup events in his career, was in a prominent position in his qualifying round when he crashed out.
The Gold Coast judges ruled Downey's misfortune was a racing accident and did not grant him passage to the final.
