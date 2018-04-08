BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales lose 4-3 to India despite Gareth Furlong hat trick.
Wales lose to India despite Furlong hat-trick
Wales lose to a late winner by India in the men's hockey pool B qualification match despite three exceptional short corners goals by Gareth Furlong.
