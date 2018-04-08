Commonwealth Games: Mark Downey upset after crash ends his points race hopes

Mark Downey finished 12th in Saturday's scratch race

Northern Ireland cyclist Mark Downey was left upset after a crash ended his hopes of winning a medal in the points race at the Commonwealth Games.

Downey, who has won three World Cup events in his career, was in a prominent position in his qualifying round when he crashed out.

The Gold Coast judges ruled Downey's misfortune was a racing accident and did not grant him passage to the final.

"Apparently this is a racing incident. I think otherwise," said Downey, 21.

The Northern Irishman remounted his bike and finished the qualifying race but the judges did not grant him a reprieve.

On Twitter, Downey put up a number of video stills which showed the sequence of event which led to his crash.

"You tell me who's in the wrong? This manoeuvre cost me a ride in tonight's points race final here at the Commonwealth Games."

Downey went into the Games with high hopes of emulating his brother Sean who won a bronze medal at the 2010 Games in Delhi.

The Dromore man finished 12th in Saturday's scratch race although he will also compete in the road race later in the Games.