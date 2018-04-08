Commonwealth Games: Jersey's Harry Shalamon sixth in 50m backstroke final

Harry Shalamon swims for Grand Valley State University in Michigan

Jersey's Harry Shalamon finished sixth in the 50m backstroke final as he became the island's first swimmer to race in a Commonwealth Games final.

The 20-year-old finished in a time of 25.73 seconds after beating his island record (25.52) in the semi-final.

Australian trio Mitch Larkin, Benjamin Treffers and Zac Incerti completed a one-two-three for the hosts.

"It wasn't quite as quick as yesterday but it's the experience isn't it. I've had a great time," Shalamon said.

He told BBC Radio Jersey: "I've worked so hard to get here, and honestly it's just a dream come true being here. I can't ask for anything more from myself."

It was Shalamon's first ever final at a major senior international meeting, having previously swum for the island at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa

Jersey's last Commonwealth medals came in 1990, when Colin Mallett won gold in the fullbore shooting and also took bronze in the pairs with father Cliff in Auckland.