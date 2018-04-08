BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Siobhan Marie O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m Individual Medley title
O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m IM title
English Siobhan Marie O'Connor defends her Commonwealth Games 200m individual medley title at the Optus Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast.
