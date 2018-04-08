BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Bubbly talisman Maria Tsaptsinos inspires England to team bronze
You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch England's bubbly talisman Maria Tsaptsinos inspire them to table tennis team bronze as they beat hosts Australia 3-1 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
