BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Rhys McClenaghan's gold medal a family affair
McClenaghan gold medal a family affair
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Tracy and Danny McClenaghan, parents of pommel horse gold medallist Rhys, are in disbelief after the Newtownards teenager wins Northern Ireland's first medal at the games.
McClenaghan, 18, beat Olympic champion Max Whitlock to win the gold medal as his parents reflected on his dedication after years of training.
"He would do his homework in the car, eat his dinner in the car and I would sleep in the car," recalled Tracy.
Video is UK only.
