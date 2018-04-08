BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Duncan Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold
'Awesome swim' - Scotland's Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Duncan Scott produces a stunning swim to win the 100m freestyle in 48.02 seconds, claiming his country's first gold in the pool at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
