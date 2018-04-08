BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'I knew I was going to deliver' says NI's golden boy Rhys McClenaghan

'I knew I was going to deliver' - McClenaghan

Rhys McClenaghan says he hopes he has produced the shock of the 2018 Commonwealth Games after beating Olympic champion Max Whitlock on the pommel horse.

McClenaghan tied on points with Whitlock, but the 18-year-old secured a better execution mark to collect gold as Northern Ireland clinched their first medal at the Games.

It was also Northern Ireland's first ever gymnastics medal at a Commonwealth Games.

UK viewers only

Top videos

Video

'I knew I was going to deliver' - McClenaghan

Video

You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm

Video

'Awesome swim' - Scotland's Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold

Video

Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold

Video

Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold

Video

Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies

Video

'Caused some carnage' - when hammer throws go wrong

Video

Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Oh my goodness what a left hook' - Silungwe floors Edwards

Video

England score quick opening goal against India

Video

Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record

Video

Wales' Breen wins gold with T38 long jump record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired