BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'I knew I was going to deliver' says NI's golden boy Rhys McClenaghan
'I knew I was going to deliver' - McClenaghan
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Rhys McClenaghan says he hopes he has produced the shock of the 2018 Commonwealth Games after beating Olympic champion Max Whitlock on the pommel horse.
McClenaghan tied on points with Whitlock, but the 18-year-old secured a better execution mark to collect gold as Northern Ireland clinched their first medal at the Games.
It was also Northern Ireland's first ever gymnastics medal at a Commonwealth Games.
