BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Olivia Breen wins gold with T38 long jump record
Wales' Breen wins gold with T38 long jump record
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Olivia Breen leaps to gold in the T38 long jump with a Commonwealth Games record of 4.86m, 50cm ahead of Australia's silver-medal winner Erin Cleaver in the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired