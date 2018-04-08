Commonwealth Games: Three golds help Scotland medal tally surge to 23

Duncan Scott won gold in the men's 100m freestyle as he took his own medal tally to a record five

Duncan Scott created Scottish Commonwealth Games history as he won one of three golds for Scotland on Sunday to take their medal tally to 23.

Scott, 20, pipped South Africa's Chad le Clos in the men's 100m freestyle final to claim his fourth Games medal.

He later won bronze with the 4x200m freestyle relay team to take his tally to five, breaking Gregor Tait's 2006 record of four at the same Games.

Scotland's lawn bowlers and cyclist Mark Stewart also won gold on Sunday.

Scotland defeated Australia 19-14 in a thrilling men's triple bowls final, while Stewart, 22, a recent World Championship bronze medallist, won the men's 40km points race.

Scott, who had already won three bronze medals at these Games, produced a sensational swim to chase down Le Clos and Australia's Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and win gold by 13-hundredths of a second.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. To get the first gold for Team Scotland in the pool is amazing," he told BBC Sport.

"I did what I do best in bringing it home. I'm absolutely delighted my family's here. It's a dream for me for them to see that. I'm so happy.

"I'm just trying to swim my best. So far, so good. It's very exciting for two years' time after beating the Olympic champion. I'm delighted to swim that fast."

The Scotland team of Scott, Daniel Wallace, Mark Szaranek and Stephen Milne were beaten into third place by England and winners Australia in the 4x200m freestyle final.

Hannah Miley had to settle for sixth in the 200m individual medley final with a time of 2:13:29.

Earlier, in the lawn bowls, Scotland's trio of Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Darren Burnett won Scotland's first ever medal in the men's triples.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. We beat the Aussies in their backyard," said Burnett.

"I knew it was up to me to deliver one or two big ones."

In the velodrome, Stewart, from Dundee, won his first Commonwealth Games title with a stunning gold in the points race.

In the best performance of his career, the Manchester-based cyclist gained a lap as well as winning two of the 15 sprints.

Fellow Scot John Archibald also reached the final but was unable to medal.

Neah Evans won silver in the women's 10km scratch race, to add to her bronze in the points race, but compatriot Katie Archibald was edged into fourth place.

Evans said: "It was hard work but I'm pleased to have come away with silver.

"It's a tricky one as you're supposed to compete as an individual but clearly there are teams that work together. Scotland stick to the rules.

"The team is on fire and I think we've come away with medals every night, which is great."

In the men's 1,000m time trial, Callum Skinner won a bronze medal despite suffering with illness in recent days, which forced him to withdraw from his specialist event, the men's sprint, on Saturday.

Mark Dry won bronze in the men's hammer throw and said it was the "best throw of my career".

Dry took third with a throw of 73.12m behind England's Nick Miller and Australia's Matthew Denny, a repeat of his Glasgow 2014 success.

"I don't know what just happened. I barely remember any of it. This journey has been unbelievable," said Dry.

"It just means so much. That's the best fight I've ever had to put up."

Gymnast Daniel Purvis won bronze in the men's floor final, his second medal of the Games so far.

The Olympic bronze medallist, 27, scored 13.733 as he added to his bronze in Thursday's team final.

He was unable to add another medal in the men's rings final, having to settle for seventh place.

Team-mate Hamish Carter came fourth in the men's floor final, following on from his sixth-place finish in the Individual All-Around.

In basketball, Scotland beat India 96-81 to top their group.