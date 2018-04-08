Commonwealth Games: James Willstrop & Sarah-Jane Perry reach squash singles finals

James Willstrop was the men's singles silver medallist at the past two Commonwalth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

English squash players James Willstrop and Sarah-Jane Perry will both play for Commonwealth singles gold after winning their semi-finals on the Gold Coast.

Willstrop, seeking a fifth Games medal and a first gold, won 11-6 12-10 11-4 against Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan, who ended Nick Matthew's reign as champion.

He will face Paul Coll on Monday after the New Zealander beat Wales' Joel Makin 6-11 9-11 11-9 11-2 11-8.

Perry overcame Wales' Tesni Evans, who knocked out top seed Laura Massaro on Saturday.

Fourth seed Perry won 11-6 11-3 11-8 in 34 minutes and has now beaten Evans 10 times in a row.

Perry will face New Zealand's Joelle King in the final after she beat two-time champion Nicol David of Malaysia.

"If I could win that gold medal that would be an absolute dream come true," she said.

"To be in the finals for the third time is so thrilling," said fourth seed Willstrop, who won singles silver in 2010 and 2014. "What an occasion to have ahead of you, that's tremendous.

"The longevity is so pleasing and my physiotherapist has just been an absolute wonder-woman for me all my life.

"She's kept me strong after my surgery and thanks to her I've been able to play squash until 34 years old."