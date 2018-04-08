BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beat Whitlock to pommel horse gold
Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan upsets the odds to beat English favourite Max Whitlock in the pommel horse final, claiming his country's first gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired