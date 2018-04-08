BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Uganda's Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei claims 5,000m gold
Uganda's Cheptegei claims 5,000m gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch Uganda's Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei claim 5,000m gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE:England's Miller wins hammer gold with huge throw
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired