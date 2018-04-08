Commonwealth Games: Steven Donnelly is ninth NI boxer to reach quarter-finals

Steven Donnelly will face Samoa's Henry Tyrell in the quarter-finals on Wednesday

Ballymena middleweight Steven Donnelly has become the ninth Northern Ireland boxer to reach a quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games.

Donnelly beat Sierra Leone's Gabrilla Kamara on a unanimous decision to set up a last-eight bout with Samoa's Henry Tyrell on Wednesday.

Light-flyweight Kristina O'Hara will box for a medal later on Sunday with Sean McComb also in action.

Welterweight McComb faces his English rival Luke McCormack in the last 16.

McCormack defeated McComb in a close European Championship quarter-final last year.

Amy Foster (right) missed out on a place in the 100m metres by 0.08 seconds

McGuigan sixth as Foster misses out on final

In athletics, Dempsey McGuigan finished sixth in the hammer after producing a best throw of 70.24m.

McGuigan's mark, 31 centimetres below his personal best set last year, left him just under three metres behind Scotland's bronze medallist Mark Dry.

England's Nick Miller produced a British and Games record of 80.26m to clinch the gold.

Sprinter Amy Foster progressed from the 100m first round but missed out on a place in the final by 0.08 seconds after she finished fourth in her semi-final.

Foster, who jointly holds the Irish record with a time of 11.40 seconds, improved 0.05 from her morning heat as she clocked 11.54 in the semi-final in a race won by England's Asha Philip in 11.21.

The Newtownards woman was a controversial initial omission from Northern Ireland's Gold Coast squad only to earn a late call-up after boxer Conor Wallace was dropped from the team.

Swimmers Graham and Brown reach semi-finals

In swimming, Jamie Graham and James Brown have both progressed to semi-finals.

Graham qualified 14th for the 50m breaststroke semi-finals later on Sunday after clocking 28.80 seconds.

Brown squeezed into the 50m butterfly semi-finals as 16th qualifier after producing a personal best of 55.14 while Curtis Coulter (56.57) was 20th overall.

Also in the Sunday evening session, Conor Ferguson will be in action in the 50m backstroke final after qualifying fifth fastest.

Northern Ireland's netballers' losing run at the Games continued as they were beaten 79-41 by Jamaica. Elaine Rice's side will face Barbados next on Tuesday.

In shooting, Alexandra Skeggs finished 11th in the women's skeet qualifying with only the top six progressing to the final.

In the men's skeet, Ballymoney man Gareth McAuley lies eighth after the first day of qualification and will hope to move into the top six on Monday and clinch a place in the final.

In weightlifting, Rebekah Thompson finished 12th in the women's 69kg class with a combined total of 158kg.