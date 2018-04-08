BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Nick Miller wins Hammer gold with huge throw
England's Miller wins hammer gold with huge throw
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Nick Miller secures his first major international gold medal as he set a new Commonwealth Games hammer record on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired