'Best throw of my career' - Mark Dry after winning bronze in the hammer throw

Mark Dry celebrates his bronze medal

Scotland's Mark Dry said it was the "best throw of my career" as he won bronze in the men's hammer throw.

Dry took third with a throw of 73.12m behind England's Nick Miller and Australia's Matthew Denny, a repeat of his Glasgow 2014 success.

"I don't know what just happened. I barely remember any of it. This journey has been unbelievable," Dry told BBC Sport.

"It just means so much. That's the best fight I've ever had to put up."

Dry's medal was made all the more special after overcoming two hip operations.

And he said it took "everything I had" to win the bronze.

He added: "I've had two hip reconstructions. I've not thrown within two metres of that since surgery, I've not been anywhere near it.

"I know I can compete - I know I was in bad shape coming in, but I knew I could put that down.

"This was going to be the hardest competition of my life, more than the Olympics, more than the world championships. Glasgow prepared me for it, the home crowd got me to deal with the stress so I was happy here, I was comfortable.

"My body just didn't have much to give but it was enough.

"I've been a fighter my whole life. I never give up, I'm always here."