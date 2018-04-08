Commonwealth Games: Rhys McClenaghan grabs NI gold as Nick Miller wins hammer

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Northern Ireland claimed their first medal of the Commonwealth Games with Rhys McClenaghan's gold on the pommel horse, as England's Nick Miller won the men's hammer title on the opening day of athletics.

Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott beat South Africa's Chad le Clos to win the men's 100m freestyle and claim his fourth medal of the Games and his first gold.

England's double Olympic champion Max Whitlock had to settle for silver behind McClenaghan, but there were two gymnastic golds for England as Georgia-Mae Fenton won in the women's uneven bars and Courtney Tulloch claimed the men's rings title.

Scotland won men's triple gold in lawn bowls after a thrilling 19-14 win over Australia, while Wales' Olivia Breen won the T38 long jump and England's Tom Bosworth took silver in the men's 20km race walk.

English weightlifter Sarah Davies was second in the women's -69kg category and there was another silver for England thanks to Amber Hill in the women's skeet final.

Gymnastics

McClenaghan and Whitlock both finished with scores of 15.100 on the pommel horse, but 18-year-old McClenaghan's score of 8.600 for execution meant he pipped 25-year-old Whitlock (8.300) to the gold medal.

McClenaghan said: "Max has been my idol growing up and I've been watching him since 2010, when he was competing in the Delhi Commonwealths.

"I've always felt though that one day I could be up there with the best and beating them."

Whitlock, who helped England to team gold on Thursday, had begun his day with a sixth-placed finish on the floor as Scotland's Dan Purvis won bronze.

Olympic bronze medallist Purvis, 27, scored 13.733 to win his second medal of the Games following a bronze in Thursday's team final.

Media playback is not supported on this device Fenton wins high bar gold

Georgia-Mae Fenton, 17, followed up a silver in the women's team event by scoring 14.600 on the uneven bars to beat Canada's Brittany Rogers (14.200).

Courtney Tulloch, 22, scored 14.833 to win the men's rings final, while compatriot Nile Wilson, also 22, was second with 14.400 to claim his third medal of the Games.

Athletics

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Miller wins hammer gold with huge throw

Nick Miller, 24, initially struggled in the men's hammer before following up a 76.48m throw with a huge 80.26m effort that set a new British record as well as shattering the 12-year-old Games mark by 2.73m.

Scotland's Mark Dry took the bronze with a throw of 73.12m.

Olivia Breen, 21, sealed gold in the T38 long jump with a superb 4.86m leap on her sixth attempt, giving Wales their third gold of the Games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Emotional Tom Bosworth claims race walk silver medal with new British record

Tom Bosworth, who was disqualified at last year's World Championships while leading, finished four seconds behind Australia's Dane Bird-Smith in the men's 20km race walk. His time of one hour 19 minutes 34 seconds was a British record.

Wales' Bethan Davies, 27, finished three minutes 18 seconds behind Australia's Jemima Montag in the women's race. She had been fourth for much of the race, before race leader Claire Tallent of Australia was disqualified with two kilometres left.

More of the day's events

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold

In lawn bowls, Scotland won a thrilling men's triple final. Australia went ahead for the first time in the 11th end, but Scotland responded well to take a 10-9 lead.

The hosts went 14-13 in front, but Darren Burnett moved Scotland back into a 16-14 lead in the penultimate end.

Scotland's trio of Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Burnett took another three in the final end, and Australia missed with their final shot.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games," Burnett said. "We beat the Aussies in their back yard. I knew it was up to me to deliver one or two big ones."

Wales' Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon are into Monday's final of the men's pairs bowls against Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

In table tennis, England beat Australia 3-1 to win bronze in the women's team event.

Meanwhile, England's Sarah-Jane Parker is into the women's singles squash final after beating Wales' Tesni Evans 3-0, and England's James Willstrop beat Malaysia's Nafiizwan Adnan 3-0 to reach the men's final. Both will be played on Monday.

Welsh boxer Rosie Eccles (women's 69kg) and Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara (women's 45-48kg) are guaranteed at least a bronze each after winning their quarter-finals.